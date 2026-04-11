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Beavers isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Beavers will grab a seat on the bench Saturday after going 0-for-5 with three walks and an RBI over his last three games. While he sits, Taylor Ward, Leody Taveras and Colton Cowser will form the Orioles' outfield trio.

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