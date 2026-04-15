Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Getting afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beavers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
With the Orioles facing a left-handed starter (Eduardo Rodriguez) for the first time this season, manager Craig Albernaz will counter the Diamondbacks with a lineup featuring eight right-handed bats. Along with Beavers, fellow left-handed hitters Colton Cowser and Samuel Basallo will hit the bench for the series finale, paving the way for Sam Huff, Johnathan Rodriguez and Weston Wilson to make their first starts with the Orioles.
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