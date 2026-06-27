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Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Scuffling during rehab assignment

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beavers (oblique) has gone just 1-for-20 (.050) with a run scored and five walks over his first six games during his minor-league rehab assignment.

Beavers was hitless in nine at-bats with Double-A Chesapeake before having his assignment moved to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, and he's gone just 1-for-11 since then. The Orioles might want to see the 24-year-old outfielder find his timing at the plate before they consider reinstating him from the injured list, so Beavers' return to the major leagues may have to wait until early July.

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