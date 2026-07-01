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Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Taking seat against lefty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beavers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Following his reinstatement from the injured list Sunday, Beavers started in each of the Orioles' ensuing three games, going 1-for-10 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI. Though the left-handed-hitting outfielder will head to the bench while southpaw Noah Schultz takes the hill for the White Sox, Beavers should have a decent amount of leash in a strong-side platoon role before the Orioles would limit his opportunities against right-handed pitching.

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