Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Tuesday that Sanchez (knee) will not return this season, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Sanchez hasn't played since July 5 but did begin a rehab assignment earlier this month. However, with Adley Rutschman and Samuel Basallo healthy, it doesn't make much sense to rush Sanchez back in a lost season. Sanchez will wrap up the 2025 campaign with a .231/.297/.418 slash line, five home runs, 24 RBI, 13 runs scored and a 4:27 BB:K across 101 plate appearances. Sanchez turns 33 years old in December and will be a free agent this winter.

