Henderson went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored, a stolen base and walk in Friday's loss to the Astros.

Henderson scored his first run in the third inning after drawing a walk and swiping second base. He then drilled a solo shot in the seventh inning and a two-run blast during the Orioles' seven-run eighth. He's produced back-to-back three-hit performances and has five multi-hit games over his last 11 appearances. Henderson owns a terrific .284/.381/.610 slash line with 43 extra-base hits and 13 steals through 74 games.