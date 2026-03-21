Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Battling hamstring tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kjerstad is dealing with tightness in his right hamstring, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Kjerstad will undergo imaging as a precaution to determine whether he's dealing with any structural damage, at which point the team will know more about how long he'll be out. The 27-year-old outfielder has posted just a .605 OPS through 42 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League and seems likely to open the regular season in Triple-A.
More News
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Clubs first exhibition homer•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Will be full go for start of spring•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Receiving treatment for medical issue•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: On Triple-A IL due to fatigue•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Cleared to return•
-
Orioles' Heston Kjerstad: Exits Triple-A contest•