Holliday (elbow) will begin playing partial games at second base for Triple-A Norfolk as part of his rehab progression, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports Friday.

Holliday has exclusively played DH since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 25 after experiencing right elbow inflammation earlier in the month. However, he's been cleared to play in the field and will start out playing partial games at second base. The Orioles' top prospect, Holliday has a .898 OPS at Norfolk through 312 plate appearances, and the team is expected to continue to ease him along.