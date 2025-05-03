Holliday isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
With left-hander Kris Bubic due to start on the bump for Kansas City, the left-handed bat of Holliday will stay put in the dugout. Jorge Mateo will pick up a start at second base instead and bat ninth.
