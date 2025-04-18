Holliday is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Reds, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Holliday will grab a seat as the Reds send southpaw Andrew Abbott to the bump. Jorge Mateo is getting the start at second base and batting ninth for the Orioles.
