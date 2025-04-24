Now Playing

Holliday is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's tough lefty MacKenzie Gore on the bump for the Nationals, so the lefty-swinging Holliday will begin the festivities on the bench. Jorge Mateo is covering second base and will bat ninth for the Orioles.

