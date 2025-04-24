Holliday is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
It's tough lefty MacKenzie Gore on the bump for the Nationals, so the lefty-swinging Holliday will begin the festivities on the bench. Jorge Mateo is covering second base and will bat ninth for the Orioles.
More News
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Day off Friday•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Smacks grand slam in win•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Out of lineup vs. lefty•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Getting day off Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Jackson Holliday: Swipes bag in loss•