Holliday was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Norfolk on Friday with right elbow inflammation, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

It's not clear at this point how long the top prospect might be sidelined. While he's still drawing plenty of walks in June, Holliday has scuffled a bit overall this month, slashing .212/.422/.394. On the whole, he's hitting .252/.418/.429 with five homers in 40 games for Norfolk since being demoted. A return to the big leagues had not seemed imminent for Holliday, but certainly the injury will rule out the possibility for a while.