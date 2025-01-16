The Orioles claimed Amaya off waivers from the White Sox on Thursday.
Amaya had been designated for assignment after slashing only .179/.225/.194 over 23 games for the White Sox down the stretch of the 2024 season. He is out of minor-league options, so Amaya will have to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster or go through waivers again.
