Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates after getting hit on his right elbow by a pitch, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Jackson took a 95.5-mph pitch off his elbow in the eighth inning and was immediately taken out of the game in favor of a pinch runner. The severity of the outfielder's injury will become clearer once Baltimore's trainers examine him further, but it's possible he sits out a game or two as a precaution.
