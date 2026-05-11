Jackson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

He'll take a seat for the second day in a row while the Orioles go with Blaze Alexander at second base. After a sizzling start to the season at the dish, Jackson has gone cold thus far in May, slashing just .154/.185/.154 over 27 plate appearances on the month.