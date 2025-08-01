Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Recalled by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson was recalled by the Orioles on Thursday.
Jackson had a brief stint with the Orioles in late July, but he did not make an appearance. Given the departures along the Orioles' infield at the trade deadline, Jackson should have the chance to make his big-league debut as a utility player.
More News
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Back in minors•
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Heads to Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Promoted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Signs MiLB deal with Baltimore•
-
Mets' Jeremiah Jackson: Acquired for Leone•
-
Angels' Jeremiah Jackson: Returns to action at Double-A•