Orioles' Jeremiah Jackson: Sitting down Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Jackson will get a chance to catch his breath after slashing .225/.279/.475 over 43 plate appearances through 10 games in September. His absence will allow Dylan Carlson, Colton Cowser and Dylan Beavers to start across Baltimore's outfield.
