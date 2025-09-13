default-cbs-image
Jackson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Jackson will get a chance to catch his breath after slashing .225/.279/.475 over 43 plate appearances through 10 games in September. His absence will allow Dylan Carlson, Colton Cowser and Dylan Beavers to start across Baltimore's outfield.

