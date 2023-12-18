The Orioles acquired Heasley from the Royals on Monday in exchange for Cesar Espinal, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Heasley was moved to the bullpen full-time in June last season and flashed some promise, but the results ultimately weren't there, as he held a 7.20 ERA and 9:2 K:BB over 15 innings during his time with the big club. The Orioles obviously see some potential with the righty and will try to coax more out of him.