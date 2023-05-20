Mateo went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Mateo missed a game with leg soreness earlier in the week, but it can't be bothering him too much if he can still be a threat on the basepaths. He's had limited opportunities to run lately with a paltry .148 on-base percentage across 15 contests in May. His hot start to the season has propped up his slash line at a respectable .252/.296/.447 through 38 games, but it's concerning to see the speedster slip back to his old ways at the plate. He's added 14 steals, six home runs, 22 RBI and 26 runs scored this season.