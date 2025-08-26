Mateo (hamstring) appears on track to be activated from the 60-day injured list Sept. 1, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The Orioles' active roster will expand from 26 to 28 men Sept. 1, which should make it easier for the club to facilitate Mateo's reinstatement. Mateo, who has resided on the IL since early June due to an inflamed left elbow and then a strained left hamstring, has slashed .375/.400/.500 with one home run and two stolen bases through the first seven games of his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk. Mateo projects to fill a utility role for Baltimore once he's activated.