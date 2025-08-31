Orioles manager Tony Mansolino said that Mateo (hamstring) won't be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Monday, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mansolino noted that Mateo hasn't suffered a setback since beginning his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Aug. 20, but the utility player looks like he'll need at least a couple more games in the minors to pick up at-bats before the Orioles are comfortable adding him back to the roster. Mateo has been on the shelf since June 10, initially because of an inflamed left elbow before he strained his left hamstring later that month during a rehab assignment.