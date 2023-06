The Orioles promoted Fabian from High-A Aberdeen to Double-A Bowie on Sunday, Patrick Stevens of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Fabian pushed his way to the Eastern League after slashing .281/.392/.490 with nine home runs and 19 stolen bases over 237 plate appearances with Aberdeen. The 22-year-old outfielder's combination of on-base skills, plus power and above-average speed give him a chance at developing into an everyday player for Baltimore down the road.