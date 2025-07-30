Fabian (wrist) started in center field and went 1-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday in Triple-A Norfolk's 10-4 loss to Memphis after being reinstated from the 7-day injured list.

Fabian had been out of action with Norfolk for just over a month due to a left wrist injury. After completing a three-game rehab assignment with High-A Aberdeen last week, he rejoined Norfolk ahead of its final series of July. The outfielder prospect has produced a .221/.331/.438 slash line with 12 home runs and two stolen bases over 259 plate appearances at the Triple-A level this season.