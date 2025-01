Akin agreed to a one-year, $1.475 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Akin is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which produced a 3.32 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 97 strikeouts, six holds and a save over 78.2 innings in 66 regular-season appearances with Baltimore. The left-hander appears to be geared up to operate in a significant role out of the bullpen with the Orioles again in 2025.