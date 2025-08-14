Akin (4-2) earned the win despite a blown save against the Mariners on Wednesday, retiring both batters he faced while allowing one inherited run to score in the ninth inning.

Akin was summoned to face lefty Dominic Canzone with one out and the tying run on third in the ninth after Yennier Cano struggled to start the frame. The southpaw recorded two outs on just two pitches but was ultimately charged with a blown save when Canzone tied the game on a sacrifice fly. While Cano's use to start the inning suggests interim manager Tony Mansolino is willing to play late-game matchups, Akin owns a 3.50 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB across 43.2 innings and should remain the favorite for save opportunities with Felix Bautista (shoulder) sidelined for the remainder of the season.