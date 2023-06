Akin (2-1) allowed a hit and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday over the Brewers.

The Orioles rallied ahead in the eighth inning with Akin in the game, giving him his first win since April 23. The southpaw has been alright as a middle reliever, allowing a run on seven hits with a 5:1 K:BB over his last 5.1 inning since he was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in late May. He's at a 4.50 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB with three holds through 16 innings this season.