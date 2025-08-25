Akin picked up the save Sunday against the Astros, striking out three while not allowing a baserunner across 1.2 innings.

Akin has been part of a closing committee the Orioles have deployed recently, and he was called upon Sunday to secure Baltimore's victory. He had blown his last two save opportunities, so it wasn't a guarantee Akin would continue to be a ninth-inning option. He may have pitched his way into more save chances after retiring all five of the batters he faced Sunday. Akin has a 3.12 ERA, a 47:26 K:BB and three saves in 49 innings this season.