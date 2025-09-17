Akin allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn a save against the White Sox on Tuesday.

Akin gave up a one-out single to Chase Meidroth before striking out the last two batters he faced to close out the 8-7 win. It was Akin's sixth save in nine chances since the start of August. During that span, he's produced a 3.15 ERA with four holds. For the year, Akin owns a 3.20 ERA with a 56:31 K:BB and six saves through 59 innings.