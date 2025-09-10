Bradish allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over seven innings Tuesday against the Pirates. He did not factor into the decision.

The Pirates plated a run in the first versus Bradish and he shut them down from there, allowing just three baserunners the rest of the way. Tuesday was his longest outing in three starts since returning from Tommy John surgery and he was spoiled the win after Tommy Pham tied the game up in the ninth with a homer. Nonetheless, Bradish has been magnificent in a short sample size. He owns a 2.65 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB in 17 innings and lines up for a favorable start on the road against the White Sox next week.