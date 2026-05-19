Orioles' Maverick Handley: DFA'd by Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles designated Handley for assignment Tuesday.
The 28-year-old was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday and has now lost his place on Baltimore's 40-man roster. Handley has had two stints in the majors this season and struck out in his lone plate appearance.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Called up to majors•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Summoned from minors•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Exits Triple-A game due to ankle•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Cut from big-league camp•