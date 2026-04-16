Orioles' Maverick Handley: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles optioned Handley to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Handley arrived in the majors Saturday to provide insurance behind the plate after Adley Rutschman (ankle) landed on the IL, but the former will now return to the minors without playing a game for the O's. Cameron Foster was recalled from Norfolk in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Summoned from minors•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Exits Triple-A game due to ankle•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Cut from big-league camp•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Designated for assignment•
-
Orioles' Maverick Handley: Optioned back down•