Orioles' Maverick Handley: Called up to majors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Baltimore recalled Handley from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday.
The 28-year-old was elevated to Baltimore as the corresponding move for Dylan Beavers (oblique) being placed on the 10-day IL. Handley will be the third catcher on Baltimore's 26-man roster, providing some insurance with Samuel Basallo regularly starting as the designated hitter.
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