Baumann (5-0) earned the extra-inning win Saturday over the Mariners, striking out two in a perfect inning.

Baumann kept the game tied in the top of the 10th inning, setting up Ryan McKenna's walk-off home run a half-inning later. Over 10 appearances in June, Baumann has allowed four runs in 8.1 innings while collecting a win and three holds. He's at a modest 4.23 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 42:19 K:BB through 38.1 innings this season, mainly in a middle-relief role. Working as a full-time reliever has helped him up his velocity to 96.7 mph on average, up one tick from last season when he split time between the rotation and bullpen.