Baumann will be used as a traditional reliever moving forward, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Baumann had been in competition for a rotation spot, but he has struggled significantly by allowing five walks and eight earned runs across eight frames this spring. He worked in relief in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays and turned in a clean inning with one strikeout. Baumann should not be expected to work in a high-leverage role to begin the season.