Urias went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Urias went deep in the fifth inning for his first homer since June 3. The infielder has hit safely in his last six games, going 8-for-23 (.348) in that span. He had to settle for a utility role early in the year, but he's been staking a larger claim with strong hitting in June. For the season, Urias is slashing .252/.298/.421 with four homers, 10 RBI, 15 runs scored and no stolen bases over 114 plate appearances. He may be set for a short-term bump in playing time if Jordan Westburg (hip) has to sit out more games following his injury Tuesday.