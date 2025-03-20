Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Urias (hamstring) will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Yankees.

Urias was unavailable for a little over a week as he battled through some hamstring soreness but is ready to give it a go in this one. The 30-year-old could see increased reps early on in the season if Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) isn't ready.

More News