Urias (hamstring) will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Yankees.
Urias was unavailable for a little over a week as he battled through some hamstring soreness but is ready to give it a go in this one. The 30-year-old could see increased reps early on in the season if Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) isn't ready.
