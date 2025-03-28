Urias is absent from the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Orioles.
Urias got the start at third base in Thursday's opener, going 0-for-4 with a walk. The Orioles are slotting Jordan Westburg in at third Friday, while Jackson Holliday plays second base and Jorge Mateo handles shortstop.
