Urias will start at third base and bat eighth in Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Entering spring training, Urias appeared likely to begin the season in a utility role, but he'll likely end up seeing at least semi-regular playing time through the first week of the campaign while Gunnar Henderson (intercostal) is on the shelf. Henderson is slated to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk, so barring any setbacks, he could be ready for activation when first eligible April 4.