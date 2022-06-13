Odor went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Royals.

Odor contributed to a four-run rally in the second inning with a solo shot, snapping an 0-for-10 skid at the plate. The second baseman has hit five of his seven homers this season in his last 16 games. He's posted a .213/.274/.414 slash line with 27 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 doubles through 54 contests. With Ramon Urias (oblique) on the injured list, the lefty-hitting Odor could lose some playing time to the recently-recalled righty-hitting Richie Martin at second base. Odor also has some limited experience at third base, where Tyler Nevin has taken on a starting role lately, but there's been no indication the former will pick up any starts at the hot corner.