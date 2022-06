Odor (back) is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Odor suffered the back injury while pinch hitting Wednesday and will be held out of the lineup Friday for the second consecutive game. It's unclear if the 28-year-old will be available off the bench. Richie Martin will start at the keystone in Odor's place.