Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Back in action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mountcastle (hand) is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle missed almost a week with the hand issue but is back in the heart of the lineup Tuesday. He is hitting .296 with zero home runs, zero walks and six strikeouts in 29 plate appearances this spring. He has also been hit by a pitch twice.
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