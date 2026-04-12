Mountcastle, who was pulled from Saturday's game against the Giants after hitting a double in the second inning, is said to be dealing with left-foot pain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mountcastle was replaced on second base by Dylan Beavers after the former hurt himself on a stumble and dive toward second base on a double. It's not clear how serious Mountcastle's injury is, but he exited the field with a trainer by his side. Further information about his status should be forthcoming.