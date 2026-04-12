Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Not starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mountcastle (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mountcastle exited Saturday's 6-2 win due to left foot pain and had been scheduled to undergo an MRI on Sunday, so his absence from the lineup for the series finale was fully expected. The Orioles should have a better idea regarding whether or not Mountcastle will require a stint on the injured list once the results of his MRI are available.
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