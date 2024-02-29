Mountcastle was scratched from the Orioles' lineup ahead of Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Pittsburgh due to an illness, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Mountcastle is expected to return to Baltimore's lineup within the next couple of days as he fights off his illness. The 27-year-old first baseman slashed .270/.328/.452 with 18 homers and 68 RBI last season and has been held hitless through six at-bats so far this spring.