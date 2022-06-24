Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored in Thursday's 4-0 win over the White Sox.

Mouncastle has hit safely in 14 of his last 16 games, going 23-for-66 (.348) with seven multi-hit efforts in that span. Even amid a strong season, this is an impressive extended surge of hitting for the 25-year-old. He's up to a .281/.316/.494 slash line with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, 31 runs scored, two stolen bases and 14 doubles in 59 contests overall. He should continue to be productive as he hits anywhere from second to fifth in the order in a near-everyday role.