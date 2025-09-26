Mountcastle went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two total RBI and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-5 win over Tampa Bay.

Mountcastle got Baltimore on the board in the third inning with his seventh homer of the year, a two-out, opposite-field blast off Jesse Scholtens, before driving in a second run with another two-out base hit in the fifth. It's the first multi-hit game since Sep. 2 for Mountcastle -- he'd gone 8-for-51 (.157) in 13 contests coming into Thursday. Overall, he's slashing .253/.289/.372 with 35 RBI and 34 runs scored across 353 plate appearances this season.