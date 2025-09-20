Mountcastle went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Yankees.

Mountcastle got the scoring started with a solo shot in the second inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the sixth. While the 28-year-old has hit safely in five of his past six contests, he's gone just 9-for-43 with two extra-base hits in September. For the year, he's slashing .256/.292/.372 with six home runs, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and three steals across 336 plate appearances.