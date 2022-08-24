Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.
Mountcastle provided a quick response to White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez's two-run blast in the top of the first inning. The homer was Mountcastle's fourth in his last 13 games, a span in which he's gone 11-for-51 (.216) with two doubles, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. The first baseman is up to a .248/.295/.433 slash line with 18 long balls, 64 RBI, 50 runs scored and four stolen bases through 107 contests, and he should continue to occupy a near-everyday role with a spot in the heart of the lineup.
More News
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Goes yard in chaotic win•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Continues to torment Toronto•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Returns to lineup•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Set to sit with hand issue•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Ends power drought Monday•
-
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Back in action Sunday•