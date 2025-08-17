Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mountcastle is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Mountcastle started all eight games since coming off the injured list last week and has slugged two home runs and has posted a .851 OPS, but he'll take a seat for the series finale in Houston. Coby Mayo will continue to man first base for Baltimore, while top prospect Samuel Basallo is making his MLB debut at designated hitter.
