Mountcastle (neck) remains on the bench Thursday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Mountcastle was scratched Wednesday with a stiff neck and will sit for at least one more game. Cedric Mullins will rest his legs as the designated hitter while Trey Mancini starts at first base.
